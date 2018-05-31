Advanced search

Royston Girlguiding presents three dedicated members with awards

PUBLISHED: 09:17 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 04 March 2020

Elise Temple, Becky Abrams and Hannah Barnes were awarded for their dedication to Royston Girlguiding. Picture: Marion Kett

Elise Temple, Becky Abrams and Hannah Barnes were awarded for their dedication to Royston Girlguiding. Picture: Marion Kett

Royston Girlguiding has held a Centenary Thinking Day service, where three dedicated members were presented with awards.

Becky has now completed her Queens Guide Award – the highest award that can be achieved. Picture: Marion KettBecky has now completed her Queens Guide Award – the highest award that can be achieved. Picture: Marion Kett

Royston Town Mayor Robert Inwood joined the festivities which were held at the Methodist Church in Queens Road last Sunday.

The first to receive her award was Rebecca Abrams - the group's District Commissioner.

Becky has progressed through Rainbows, Brownies, Guides & Rangers, represented Hertfordshire Girlguiding Internationally and is a Brownie and Ranger leader. She has now completed her Queens Guide Award - the highest award that can be achieved.

Hannah Barnes, who is a member of the 3rd Guides, was awarded her Gold Award for her commitment to Royston Girlguiding.

Finally, Elise Temple from 2nd Royston Brownies was also presented with her Gold Award, after achieving all 57 Interest Badges - the first Brownie in Royston to receive this, just in time to move on to Guides.

