Royston Scouts raise money to attend jamboree in Korea

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:21 AM May 16, 2022
Royston Scouts fundraising at Barkway Market for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Royston Scouts fundraising at Barkway Market for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea - Credit: Royston District Scouts

Royston Scouts have been raising money to attend the World Scout Jamboree 2023 in South Korea. 

Earlier this year, a number of scouts from the Royston District Scouts were chosen to join the UK contingent that will be attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in SaeManGeum. 

The scouts, aged 14-17, will be joined by three Young Leaders, aged 18 and 19, and three scout leaders, they will be a part of the operations support team. 

The Scouts have been fundraising for the event to help raise the total £41,500 needed to attend. 

Over the last two weekends, the Scouts and their leaders have hosted several fundraising events. 

They hosted a Sausage Sizzle at the Royston May Fayre, face painting and a Tiger Treasure Map at Barkway Market and a 'Jamboree Quiz Nite' where they served food to the attendees. 

This is just the beginning as there’s another year of fundraising to go until the event.

