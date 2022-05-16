Royston Scouts raise money to attend jamboree in Korea

Royston Scouts fundraising at Barkway Market for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea - Credit: Royston District Scouts

Royston Scouts have been raising money to attend the World Scout Jamboree 2023 in South Korea.

Earlier this year, a number of scouts from the Royston District Scouts were chosen to join the UK contingent that will be attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in SaeManGeum.

The scouts, aged 14-17, will be joined by three Young Leaders, aged 18 and 19, and three scout leaders, they will be a part of the operations support team.

The Scouts have been fundraising for the event to help raise the total £41,500 needed to attend.

Over the last two weekends, the Scouts and their leaders have hosted several fundraising events.

They hosted a Sausage Sizzle at the Royston May Fayre, face painting and a Tiger Treasure Map at Barkway Market and a 'Jamboree Quiz Nite' where they served food to the attendees.

This is just the beginning as there’s another year of fundraising to go until the event.