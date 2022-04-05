Funday raises more than £1,000 for Ukrainian children

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

A family fundraising event has been held in Royston to help raise money for orphaned and misplaced children in Ukraine.

Around 120 people turned out for the event at The Old Bull Inn on Sunday, April 3.

Organiser Selene Law, of Royston Supporting Ukraine, said: "We were blown away by the generosity of the Royston business community, as we had more than 20 companies offering up raffle prizes.

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

"We understand that times are really tough for small businesses, so this makes it even more special.

"We would also like to thank the Old Bull Inn for allowing us to use the venue."

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

The event raised £1,500 for Hope and Homes for Children. The charity's volunteers have evacuated 63 vulnerable children, their carers and their families from Dnipro in Ukraine to Romania.

To help reach the fundraising goal of £2,000 go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roystonsupportingukraine