News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Funday raises more than £1,000 for Ukrainian children

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:12 PM April 5, 2022
A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

A family fundraising event has been held in Royston to help raise money for orphaned and misplaced children in Ukraine.

Around 120 people turned out for the event at The Old Bull Inn on Sunday, April 3.

Organiser Selene Law, of Royston Supporting Ukraine, said: "We were blown away by the generosity of the Royston business community, as we had more than 20 companies offering up raffle prizes.

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

"We understand that times are really tough for small businesses, so this makes it even more special.

"We would also like to thank the Old Bull Inn for allowing us to use the venue."

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children

A family fundraiser in Royston raised money to help Ukrainian children - Credit: Royston Supporting Ukraine

The event raised £1,500 for Hope and Homes for Children. The charity's volunteers have evacuated 63 vulnerable children, their carers and their families from Dnipro in Ukraine to Romania.

To help reach the fundraising goal of £2,000 go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roystonsupportingukraine

Support Ukraine
Royston News
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Cllr Steve Jarvis is calling on Hertfordshire County Council to reduce the number of potholes on the A505

Make the A505 Safer

'Outrageous' lack of action on A505 potholes

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A total eight men have received penalties after violence on East Street, Cambridge (pictured) before a football game

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Violent football fans barred from UK matches after Luton Town incident

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Hertfordshire Weather

Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers wearing face masks

Coronavirus

Who will get free tests under new Covid plan?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon