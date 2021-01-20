Parents struggling with homeschooling to get boost from book donors

Published: 10:00 AM January 20, 2021

Once again our community has turned out to help those who are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Danielle Wenlock from Therfield, a local independent organiser for publisher Usborne, caught the helping bug after she did some fundraising in order to donate over £400 worth of books to a preschool and primary school.

This enabled Therfield First School and Therfield PreSchool to get over 100 books for pupils most in need.

Danielle Wenlock with family. - Credit: Supplied

She said: "I only joined Usborne in September and I began to realise how expensive books were and how many were struggling getting them."

After this Danielle raised even more money thanks to local businesses D & J Garage services, Abscent Wicks, Self Scentered, and Sharp Scents.

The last three businesses even made a big hamper out of their products, which was raffled to raise money - this time for 14 magic painting books at local care home Brickfield Cottage, which caters for people age 60-plus with learning disabilities.

Books were sent Therfield First School - Credit: Danielle Wenlock

And if this not enough, Danielle has now teamed up with Jo Scott from the Royston Foodbank to purchase some books for those that are struggling to buy resources for homeschooling.

She is hoping to raise £600 which will be topped up by 60 percent, meaning there will be £960 to spend.

The mum of two girls, a 14-month -old and a three-year-old, said she was also inspired by her regular chats with parents struggling to cope with homeschooling when she is dropping off deliveries.

"I bring the girls along when I go out as a Hermes driver," she said. "That's also why I have spoken to lots of people on their doorsteps and most are having a tough time."

Jo added: "We took over the Royston Foodbank about 10 months ago, just before the last lockdown. It has been a privilege to serve the community in this way and we are so grateful for all the support we have been given.

"We are currently open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9am and 11am at the Royston Evangelical Church, for anyone who would like to donate food or needs food. Together, as a community, we can do this!

"Any donations will be absolutely amazing and I really can't wait to see how well we do."

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/royston-food-bank.

For more on Danielle's page see here or search Facebook for Little Lambs Library.