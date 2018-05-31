Advanced search

Electrical heater causes blaze at Royston shop

PUBLISHED: 09:59 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 17 February 2020

Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze in a flower shop in Royston this morning.

An electrical heater was the cause of the fire at Barbara's Flower shop in High Street.

Emergency services were called at 7.09am, and two fire engines from Royston Fire Station attended the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

