Electrical heater causes blaze at Royston shop

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a Royston flower shop Archant

Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze in a flower shop in Royston this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

An electrical heater was the cause of the fire at Barbara's Flower shop in High Street.

Emergency services were called at 7.09am, and two fire engines from Royston Fire Station attended the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.