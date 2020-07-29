Advanced search

Phoebe is crowned winner of Royston Safari Trail drawing competition

PUBLISHED: 12:44 29 July 2020

Phoebe Rogers' winning entry in the Royston First safari drawing competition. Picture: Phoebe Rogers

Phoebe Rogers' winning entry in the Royston First safari drawing competition. Picture: Phoebe Rogers

Archant

An eight-year-old girl from Royston will see her artwork advertising the Royston Safari Trail after winning a drawing competition.

Children in Royston and surrounding areas were invited to draw either their favourite animal or themselves as a safari ranger, in a competition organised by Royston First – the town’s Business Improvement District.

You may also want to watch:

Phoebe Rogers’ drawing of a colourful monkey gained the most votes on the Royston First Facebook page – and her drawing is now headlining the children’s trail banners around the town and online.

She said: “I am so happy to have won the competition and am excited to see it around Royston.”

The Royston Safari Trail will start in August. To take part, you can either visit www.royston.first/safari to print off an entry form, or collect from the Royston Town Council Offices by the cinema, or from the foyer in the Jolly Postie.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family business with Royston and Walkern links nominated for national award

Royston's The Accountancy Practice have been nominated for a prestigious national award. Picture: Helen Froggett-Thompson

Mum with passion for plant-based gourmet fare starts North Herts business

Suellen Morris, right, with Gourmet Alternative business partner Ivona Ivanovska Hodges selling their selected plant-based goods at market. Picture; Gourmet Alternative. Picture: Gourmet Alternative

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Royston councillor calls for trees not to be cut back during nesting season

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston earlier this year. Picture: Ray Munden

Busy pre-season planned for Royston Town as Crows release fixtures

Gus Scott-Morriss will stay on for another season at Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Family business with Royston and Walkern links nominated for national award

Royston's The Accountancy Practice have been nominated for a prestigious national award. Picture: Helen Froggett-Thompson

Mum with passion for plant-based gourmet fare starts North Herts business

Suellen Morris, right, with Gourmet Alternative business partner Ivona Ivanovska Hodges selling their selected plant-based goods at market. Picture; Gourmet Alternative. Picture: Gourmet Alternative

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Royston councillor calls for trees not to be cut back during nesting season

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston earlier this year. Picture: Ray Munden

Busy pre-season planned for Royston Town as Crows release fixtures

Gus Scott-Morriss will stay on for another season at Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Unitary proposal could mean more local government powers and ‘enormous benefits’, Hertfordshire county leader says

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Police raid Bassingbourn property after rise in number of illegal raves in North Herts

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Phoebe is crowned winner of Royston Safari Trail drawing competition

Phoebe Rogers' winning entry in the Royston First safari drawing competition. Picture: Phoebe Rogers

Royston councillor calls for trees not to be cut back during nesting season

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston earlier this year. Picture: Ray Munden