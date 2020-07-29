Phoebe is crowned winner of Royston Safari Trail drawing competition

An eight-year-old girl from Royston will see her artwork advertising the Royston Safari Trail after winning a drawing competition.

Children in Royston and surrounding areas were invited to draw either their favourite animal or themselves as a safari ranger, in a competition organised by Royston First – the town’s Business Improvement District.

Phoebe Rogers’ drawing of a colourful monkey gained the most votes on the Royston First Facebook page – and her drawing is now headlining the children’s trail banners around the town and online.

She said: “I am so happy to have won the competition and am excited to see it around Royston.”

The Royston Safari Trail will start in August. To take part, you can either visit www.royston.first/safari to print off an entry form, or collect from the Royston Town Council Offices by the cinema, or from the foyer in the Jolly Postie.