Royston Crow > News

Children invited to take part in town trail for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Anne Suslak

Published: 8:45 AM May 17, 2022
Children are invited to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee trail around Royston

Children are invited to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee trail around Royston - Credit: Royston First

A children's town trail around Royston is taking place at the end of May to kick off Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The trail will be held between Saturday, May 28 and Saturday, June 11.

There are two prizes up for grabs. Children under the age of seven need to find the crowns in shop windows, while children between the ages of eight and 11 need to gather facts displayed in shop windows to find the relevant date, which they then need to write on their entry form.

The two winners will be selected at random and announced on Royston First's Facebook page on Monday, June 13. 

Both winners will receive a Jubilee picnic hamper filled with cakes and treats worth up to £75.

There are lots of celebrations taking place throughout Royston to celebrate this momentous occasion and pay tribute to the Queen.

For more details, or to download an entry form, visit https://roystonfirst.com/jubilee/ 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royston News

