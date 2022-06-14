Royston celebrates Platinum Jubilee and crowns competition winner

A market was held in Royston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Royston First

Royston residents and businesses celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last week, with shops competing to see who had the best jubilee-themed window display.

Mayor Mary Antony (left) presented the prize to Laura Whitford of No3 for her jubilee window display - Credit: Royston First

On Saturday of the Bank Holiday weekend there was a jubilee market with live music and a 40 foot pop-up café serving cakes and all-day breakfast.

The following day people brought their picnic baskets and blankets to the Priory Memorial Gardens for the Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the park, which was organised by Sarah Dingley and the Royston Events Partnership.

Businesses around Royston set up window displays in honour of the jubilee - Credit: Royston First

Despite the rain, people came along to listen to live music by the KJAR choir and join in singing God Save the Queen, while making the most of the cake and Pimms on offer.

Elsewhere in Royston and surrounding villages, residents held street parties to mark the momentous occasion, with a beacon lit between Barkway and Reed in honour of the Queen.

Businesses in the town also joined in the celebrations by decorating their windows with jubilee-themed displays.

The Mayor of Royston, Cllr Mary Antony, and Cath Broughton, one of the directors of Royston First, had the difficult task of judging all of the displays.

The windows were shortlisted to those who used their own products as part of the display.

Craft supplies business No3 was crowned the winner. The window featured red, white and blue wool, with a handcrafted jubilee crown taking centre stage.

No3 owner Laura Whitford was given a bottle of bubbly and a voucher for a meal at Flintshack Steakhouse in Royston as her prize.

She said: "I'm over the moon to have won the competition, as so many shops had such fantastic displays!

"The crown took me ages to crochet so I'm hoping I can put it to good use in the future! I'm looking forward to my meal at The Flintshack too!"

The cakes at the picnic in the park and the prizes for the window decoration were bought thanks to sponsorship from Royston First.

A spokesperson for Royston First said: "The window display competition was incredibly well supported and thank you to all the businesses who took part.

"It was a weekend to remember and a great way to celebrate the Queen."