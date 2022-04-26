Pearl, eight, crowned winner of Royston's Easter Trail

Eight-year-old Pearl was named the winner of the Royston First Easter Trail - Credit: Royston First

An eight-year-old girl was named the winner of this year's Royston Easter Trail, which saw children search for bunnies in shop windows around the town.

The trail, organised by Royston First, took place in the Easter Holidays, and saw 300 children find the bunnies' names for a chance to win a £60 Glazed Creations voucher and a sweet hamper.

Pearl, eight, was selected at random as the competition winner.

Her mum Jenna said: “Pearl had so much fun completing the Easter trail – It was so special to see how happy winning the trail made her too.

"She has lovingly shared the sweet hamper with her sisters and brother and still has loads left!"

Royston First coordinator Julia Brooks said: "On behalf of everyone at Royston First, I would like to thank the businesses who took part in the trail, and of course, all of the children who entered.

"We are already looking forward to the next town trail."








