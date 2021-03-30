News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hop along on a quest for bunnies with Royston Easter Trail

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Families are invited to take part in the Royston Easter Trail

Families are invited to take part in the Royston Easter Trail - Credit: Royston First

The Royston Easter Trail is back this year, with children invited to hop, skip and jump as they hunt for 12 hidden, handcrafted bunnies.

Until April 19, the bunnies will be hidden in shopfront windows in the town centre, ready for children to find and record their secret locations on the trail entry forms provided.

This year, the bunnies featured in the trail have been handmade by Royston residents, after Royston First invited members of the community to get involved.

Entry forms and maps can be found at Kooky Nohmad, Tesco Extra, Mica Hardware, Ladds or online at www.roystonfirst.com/Easter.

Once participants have finished the trail, entries can be posted at either Glazed Creations on Baldock Street, or Kooky Nohmad at the top of the High Street.

All completed entry forms will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win an arts and crafts hamper worth over £100.

Royston News

