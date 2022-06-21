Jubilee Town Trail winners crowned

Beth, age 3, with her prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail - Credit: Royston First

Royston First have announced two winners of The Queen’s Jubilee Town Trail.

The free activity tasked families to search shop fronts for hidden crowns in Royston town centre.

Eight-year-old Charles and three-year-old Bethany were randomly selected and crowned as winners. They each received a picnic basket with cakes and treats from Days, Ladds and Royston Food Centre.

Charles, age 8, with his prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail - Credit: Royston First

Charles’ mum Beth said: “The children enjoy taking part in the trail, hopefully with Charles winning the trail it will make him even more excited for the upcoming trails!”

Bethany’s mum Kirsty said: “Beth loves doing the trails with her older brother, it’s nice to see her win and being able to share the prize with her brother.”

Julia Brooks, co-ordinator for Royston First, said: “We are so pleased with the response from the children’s Queens Jubilee Trail.

“Congratulations to the winners Charles and Beth.”