News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Jubilee Town Trail winners crowned

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:35 AM June 21, 2022
Updated: 10:50 AM June 21, 2022
Beth, age 3, with her prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail

Beth, age 3, with her prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail - Credit: Royston First

Royston First have announced two winners of The Queen’s Jubilee Town Trail. 

The free activity tasked families to search shop fronts for hidden crowns in Royston town centre. 

Eight-year-old Charles and three-year-old Bethany were randomly selected and crowned as winners. They each received a picnic basket with cakes and treats from Days, Ladds and Royston Food Centre. 

Charles, age 8, with his prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail

Charles, age 8, with his prize picnic basket for winning the Queen's Jubilee Town Trail - Credit: Royston First

Charles’ mum Beth said: “The children enjoy taking part in the trail, hopefully with Charles winning the trail it will make him even more excited for the upcoming trails!” 

Bethany’s mum Kirsty said: “Beth loves doing the trails with her older brother, it’s nice to see her win and being able to share the prize with her brother.” 

Julia Brooks, co-ordinator for Royston First, said: “We are so pleased with the response from the children’s Queens Jubilee Trail. 

“Congratulations to the winners Charles and Beth.” 

Royston News

Don't Miss

A man in a grey cap and hoodie.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Vehicles, greenhouse and fence 'smashed' in Royston

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A market was held in Royston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royston celebrates Platinum Jubilee and crowns competition winner

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Kool As The Gang performing at Royston Soul Club's summer ball

Royston Soul Club's summer ball returns after two years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire said ATM users should phone the police on 101 if their card is "swallowed" following a spate of fraud

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Herts ATM users should 'phone 101' if cards are swallowed amid fraud spate

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon