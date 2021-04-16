Crews tackle fires in residential street and industrial area

Published: 10:12 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM April 16, 2021

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road - Credit: @Roystonfire

Firefighters were called to a well-alight blaze in Royston yesterday evening.

Both applicances from Royston fire station in Baldock Street were mobilised to a shed fire in Sussex Drive shortly before 6pm, @RoystonFire tweeted: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire, which was extinguished using hose reel jets."

The incident concluded at about 6.30pm.









On Tuesday this week, crews from Royston and Baldock & Letchworth fire stations attended a separate blaze at the Orchard Road industrial area.





@HertsFRS tweeted that they had a call reporting the fire at about 10pm, and @Roystonfire said: "Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels."

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road - Credit: @Roystonfire



















