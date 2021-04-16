Crews tackle fires in residential street and industrial area
- Credit: @Roystonfire
Firefighters were called to a well-alight blaze in Royston yesterday evening.
Both applicances from Royston fire station in Baldock Street were mobilised to a shed fire in Sussex Drive shortly before 6pm, @RoystonFire tweeted: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire, which was extinguished using hose reel jets."
The incident concluded at about 6.30pm.
On Tuesday this week, crews from Royston and Baldock & Letchworth fire stations attended a separate blaze at the Orchard Road industrial area.
@HertsFRS tweeted that they had a call reporting the fire at about 10pm, and @Roystonfire said: "Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels."
