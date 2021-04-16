News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Crews tackle fires in residential street and industrial area

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:12 AM April 16, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM April 16, 2021
Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road - Credit: @Roystonfire

Firefighters were called to a well-alight blaze in Royston yesterday evening. 

Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday

Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday - Credit: @Roystonfire

Both applicances from Royston fire station in Baldock Street were mobilised to a shed fire in Sussex Drive shortly before 6pm, @RoystonFire tweeted: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire, which was extinguished using hose reel jets."

The incident concluded at about 6.30pm. 



Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday

Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday - Credit: @Roystonfire

On Tuesday this week, crews from Royston and Baldock & Letchworth fire stations attended a separate blaze at the Orchard Road industrial area.


Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday

Royston crews tackled a well-developed fire in Sussex Drive yesterday - Credit: @Roystonfire

@HertsFRS tweeted that they had a call reporting the fire at about 10pm, and @Roystonfire said: "Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels."

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road

Royston and Baldock firefighters attended a blaze in Orchard Road - Credit: @Roystonfire






You may also want to watch:

Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A family built a fairy garden in Royston for their grandchildren during lockdown

Family builds fairy garden for grandchildren during lockdown

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps/ Barkway Road Royston

Have your say on Barkway Road proposal

Bianca Wild

person
A 48-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Fish Hill, Royston

Arrest made after woman verbally abused in alleyway

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the opening of the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in 2016.

Prince Philip | Gallery

Where has the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Hertfordshire?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus