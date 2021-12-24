News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Busy run up to Christmas for our Royston firefighters

Bianca Wild

Published: 1:54 PM December 24, 2021
Updated: 1:55 PM December 24, 2021
Royston crews at a crash on the A10 Buntingford bypass. 

Royston crews at a crash on the A10 Buntingford bypass.

The run up to Christmas has been a busy one for our Royston firefighters - here's some of the incidents they've been involved with this week.
·
Sunday, December 19

Crews were called to a fire in a first floor flat in Elin Way, Meldreth. Royston firefighters - and a crew from Baldock & Letchworth -  assisted the Cambridge team, who arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

Crews returned to their stations by 12.10am, and was reinspected later in the morning.

Monday, December 20

At 9.42pm Royston firefighters were mobilised to reports of a crash involving a car. They arrived and found one car in collision with a lamppost - crews made scene safe and did a precautionary check on the occupants of the car 

Tuesday, December 21

At 5.21pm, a Royston crew joined another from Gamlingay in responding to a crash on Ermine Way, Arrington.

Crews arrived to find a collision involving a van and a car. Firefighters assisted one casualty from their vehicle before returning to their station by 7.50pm.

Wednesday, December 22 

In the morning, Royston fire and rescue crews were sent to a vehicle fire following a crash.  On arrival there was no fire situation and crews provided #medical care to persons involved before handing over to the ambulance service. The East of England Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene. 

At about 1.15pm, Royston and Baldock & Letchworth crews were sent to a road traffic collision on the A10 Buntingford bypass. On arrival one vehicle had left the roadway, no persons were trapped. One hosereel was used.  One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service. 

Thursday, December 23

At 4.36pm, Royston firefighters received a call to a chimney fire at a home in Ermine Street, Buckland. They attended and extinguished the blaze. 


Yesterday, the station tweeted: "A busy few days @roystonfire with multiple #RTC’s, property fires and Automatic Fire Alarms. Please remember to enjoy this festive period, drive safely and always call 999 in an #Emergency, we are here for you 24/7, 365 days a year."

Follow Royston Fire Station on Twitter at @Roystonfire.

A big thank you to everyone at Royston Fire Station for all you do for our community. The Crow wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy new year! 

