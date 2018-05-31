Advanced search

Royston firefighters salute key workers in coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:10 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 14 April 2020

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston fire crews have been taking part in honouring key workers with applause alongside the rest of the country each week during the coronavirus crisis.

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire StationRoyston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Clap For Our Carers started on March 26 and has seen residents of Royston, surrounding villages and beyond take to their doorsteps, balconies and windows to applaud key workers on Thursdays at 8pm.

Crew commander Steve Greaves told the Crow: “It’s a great honour to serve our community at any time of the year, but more so now when communities around us are stepping up to the plate.

“Everyone around us should be proud of the effort we are all putting in to combat this awful virus.

“It’s still very important that we stay strong, stay at home, saves lives and the NHS.”

Royston firefighters will be joined by members of the police and ambulance service for Thursday’s salute.

