Gallery

Royston Fire Station Halloween event goes down a treat

Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station Archant

Royston Fire Station's Halloween event went down a treat last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Firefighters at the station in Baldock Street went to town with all manner of spooky decorations for youngsters and their families to enjoy.

But the Halloween Trick or Treat event had some serious messages too, with the 'Orient Possessed' warning the public to be safe near railways, and 'no smoke alarm' and 'cheap electricals' displays as well.

Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station

One parent took to the Royston Reporting Page on Facebook to say a "massive thank you" to the firefighters and staff for "truly going all out with their efforts for Halloween".

Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station Royston Fire Station hosted a Halloween Trick or Treat event. Picture: Royston Fire Station

You may also want to watch: