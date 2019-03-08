Advanced search

Royston firefighters sign up to Dementia Friendly Community initiative

PUBLISHED: 17:30 31 July 2019

Royston fire crew have signed up to the Dementia Friendly Community, and have been presented with a sticker by Margaret House resident Enid Denchfield. Picture: Margaret House

Archant

The crew at Royston Fire Station has become the latest group to join up to the Royston Dementia Friendly Community.

Organised by Sam Adby from Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley, the community aims to make Royston and the surrounding villages more accessible to and understanding of anyone living with dementia.

As a result of the crew joining, visitors from Margaret House - based in Church End in the village - enjoyed a tour of the fire station in Royston's Baldock Street before care home resident Enid Denchfield presented the crew with their sticker, to be displayed on a new fire engine.

Crew commander Steve Greaves told the Crow: "For us, it's about integrating with our community and it gives us more of an understanding of dementia, something we could potentially be faced with while carrying out our work in the community."

To find out more about being a part of Royston Dementia Community email sam@margarethouse.co.uk.

