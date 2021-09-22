Published: 12:00 PM September 22, 2021

It's been a busy week for crews at Royston Fire Station as they tackled blazes and worked to protect members of the public.

On Monday Royston fire crews assisted their colleagues in Cambridge with a field fire followed by an automatic fire alarm.

They were then mobilised by Herts Fire and Rescue Service to a vehicle fire on the A505, which they attended alongside crews from Baldock Fire Station, and were home in time to wash the pump ready for their next call.

On Saturday, at 5.51pm, firefighters were called to extinguish a fire in a derelict building on Lower Gower Road in Royston.

Last week fire cadets from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Youth Engagement and Princes' Trust Teams attended Royston Fire Station to learn new skills, and were fitted out with their new kit.

You may also want to watch:

The fire station tweeted: "Great to have fire cadets back at Royston last night.

"Lots of returning cadets joined together with new cadets showing their enthusiasm, skills and potential.

"Great effort by all involved!"

This week Royston's on call team also underwent some road traffic collision training at the station, using vehicles which were donated from local residents for training purposes, so firefighters can practice their techniques for cutting people out of vehicles.

On Sunday the teams met with crews from neigh-bouring stations for some large animal rescue training, which involves learning how to rescue horses and ponies.

The fire station is based in Baldock Street, Royston, and operates 24 hours a day and seven days a week - with a firefighter always on duty supported by on call firefighters.

Firefighters are able to come to people's homes and complete a Home Fire Safety Visit (HFSV), for anyone who is worried about a smoke alarm beeping or anything in their home that feels unsafe.

As part of the visit, they will check that existing smoke detectors are correctly situated and are working. Where appropriate they will be able to replace or fit a new one free of charge.

To request a home visit go to https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/fire-and-rescue/fire-station-locations/royston-fire-station.aspx