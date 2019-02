Royston firefighters appeal for owners of stray dog to come forward

Firefighters need to find Leo's owners as soon as possible. Picture: Stevan Chappell Archant

Royston Fire Station were appealing for a dog owner to contact them, after a ‘stray’ was handed into the station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The male dog – called Leo – was brought into the station about half an hour ago. He has now been reunited with his family.