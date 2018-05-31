Advanced search

Royston’s Rob completes ironman challenge for Home-Start charity

PUBLISHED: 13:56 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 07 July 2020

Rob Turner completed his ironman challenge for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of HSRBSC

Rob Turner completed his ironman challenge for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of HSRBSC

Archant

A Royston fundraiser who was set to take on the Nottingham Outlaw triathlon hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from meeting the challenge, albeit a little closer to home.

Rob Turner completed his ironman challenge for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of HSRBSCRob Turner completed his ironman challenge for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of HSRBSC

Rob Turner signed up to the Nottingham Outlaw – for the seriously dedicated athlete – to raise money for family support charity Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire.

Hosted in Nottingham, the triathlon event sees participants from all over the country taking part in a series of touch challenges, all centred on the National Water Sports Centre.

It was due to take place on July 26, starting at sunrise with a 2.4-mile swim around the Regatta Lake – where the average water temperature is 18°C – followed by a 112-mile bike ride through the Nottinghamshire countryside, and finishing off with a full 26.2-mile marathon, taking in Nottingham city’s most famous sites.  

Like most popular events this year, the Outlaw was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, true to the spirit of the race, Rob decided to carry on and do the challenge anyway.  

He has continued with his training and moved the scene of action from Nottingham to Bedford.   

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, Rob – along with his partner Alice and other members of their family – travelled to Bedford. Rob started his triathlon with a dip in Box Park, followed by the bike ride and finishing up with the marathon run around the city, completing the whole challenge in 13 hours and 42 minutes. 

Alice is incredibly proud of his achievement.

“He absolutely smashed the iron man,” she said.

Rob is raising money for our area’s Home-Start through his Virgin Money Giving crowdfunding page.

He chose the charity because there’s a great link between his family and Home-Start, thanks to his mum Bev’s activities with the charity over the years. So, when he was looking for a cause to support, “Home-Start seemed like the obvious choice”.

He set a target of £250 – and has now raised more than £700.

To add to Rob’s fundraising total, check out his page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AliceTurner23.

For more on Home-Start go to www.hsrsc.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Call for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

A call has gone out for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

Visiting restrictions at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to be eased from today (July 6).

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has eased its visitor restrictions.

Most Read

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Call for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

A call has gone out for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

Visiting restrictions at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to be eased from today (July 6).

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has eased its visitor restrictions.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston’s Rob completes ironman challenge for Home-Start charity

Rob Turner completed his ironman challenge for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of HSRBSC

Nominate those helping others in the first Hertfordshire Community Awards

Susan Varvel, last year's Herts Advertiser Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Alistair Woodgate president of St Albans District Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Cathy Benucci

Bail for Herts police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

Call for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

A call has gone out for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival launches Crowdfunder appeal to survive

Organisers of the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival have launched a Crowdfunder appeal to help pay for next year's festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival