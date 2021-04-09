News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Family builds fairy garden for grandchildren during lockdown

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:36 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 9:40 AM April 9, 2021
A family built a fairy garden in Royston for their grandchildren during lockdown

Lisa Cooke and her husband Steve put together this fairy garden at their home in Royston for their grandchildren during lockdown - Credit: Lisa Cooke

A Royston family built a fairy garden for their grandchildren to enjoy during lockdown, and are looking forward to inviting other children as restrictions ease.

Lisa Cooke, her mother Eve and her husband Steve set up the fairy garden - complete with gnomes, dog sculptures and little houses - for their three-year-old granddaughter Lula, and their baby grandson who is due to be born this month.

A family built a fairy garden in Royston for their grandchildren during lockdown

Lisa Cooke and her husband Steve put together this fairy garden at their home in Royston for their grandchildren during lockdown - Credit: Lisa Cooke

Lisa said: "The idea started last year during the first lockdown. I spent six months thinking about how I wanted it to be.

"Then I thought why not open the garden to other youngsters once people can visit other family and friends. The children had to put up with so much this last year.

"The fairy garden itself took around six weeks to build, and we collected the wood while walking the dogs.

"We're still finishing off the last bits and awaiting the ornaments to add."

