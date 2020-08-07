Royston entrepreneur sees business thrive in lockdown

Lisa Porto from Royston has seen her digital marketing business thrive during the pandemic. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Royston entrepreneur who launched her business in February has seen it thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa Porto, 36, owns a digital marketing business and has seen her client base increase by 50 per cent over the past four months.

As Lisa has chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), working from home enables her to pace her work and activities.

She said: “I have worked really hard over the last 17 months to build a business that I love and suits my personal circumstances. When lockdown hit, I, like most, was really concerned – however, instead of losing business, my client base has grown and continues to grow.

“I’m thankful that I have been able to provide website services and marketing support to my clients to keep them visible during what has been an extremely difficult period for everyone.”

For more information go to https://lisaporto.co.uk/