Former studio of a famous artist up for sale at £600k

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

The former studio of a famous Royston artist is up for sale.



Ernest Herbert Whydale's work is known worldwide and is exhibited at the Royal Academy and National Gallery - but the artist spent 30 years living in Royston and created some of his art at a Tannery Drift studio which is now on the market for £600,000.

Royston's district museum itself proudly displays an extensive amount of his work, 'The Whydale Collection'.

E H Whydale was best known for his etchings - and often invited members of the traveller community to stay in his garden in Royston where he would draw and paint them.

The studio in Tannery Drift was later inherited by family who turned it into a family home.



A number of the artefacts from there were gifted to Royston Museum many years ago.

In 1914, the National Gallery of Canada acquired five of his etchings and he also contributed one to Queen Mary's Doll's House, which was shown at the British Empire Exhibition in 1924.

In his obituary published by the Royston Crow in 1952, he was described to have a 'charming personality', and it went on to list his artistic achievements, including his first picture hung by the Royal Academy, 'A November Sun', back in 1910.

A house in Tannery Drift in Royston, which was once the studio of famous artist E H Whydale, is up for sale. Picture: Marshalls Properties

In 1920 he was elected an associate member of the Royal Society of Painter-Etchers and Engravers.

Whydale also had a strong interest in theatrical costume, and Royston museum's holdings have been enriched by a substantial number of coloured etchings that he had himself collected.

His work varied from still life to portraits and landscapes, but was thought to have enjoyed painting horses the most.

Whydale often gave his work for free to his friends and family.



The detatched house, where Whydale created some of his art, has four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and family room and a conservatory.

The property still retains some of the features from the 1920s period and has a landscaped garden including a well, as well as off-road parking.

The Tannery Drift home is on the market at £600,000 and Marshalls Estate Agents is holding an open house on Saturday between 10am and 11am.

To book your viewing slot, call 01763 247788.