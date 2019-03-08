Advanced search

Former studio of a famous artist up for sale at £600k

PUBLISHED: 07:58 14 November 2019

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

Archant

The former studio of a famous Royston artist is up for sale.

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston MuseumE H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

Ernest Herbert Whydale's work is known worldwide and is exhibited at the Royal Academy and National Gallery - but the artist spent 30 years living in Royston and created some of his art at a Tannery Drift studio which is now on the market for £600,000.

Royston's district museum itself proudly displays an extensive amount of his work, 'The Whydale Collection'.

E H Whydale was best known for his etchings - and often invited members of the traveller community to stay in his garden in Royston where he would draw and paint them.

The studio in Tannery Drift was later inherited by family who turned it into a family home.

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston MuseumE H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

A number of the artefacts from there were gifted to Royston Museum many years ago.

In 1914, the National Gallery of Canada acquired five of his etchings and he also contributed one to Queen Mary's Doll's House, which was shown at the British Empire Exhibition in 1924.

You may also want to watch:

In his obituary published by the Royston Crow in 1952, he was described to have a 'charming personality', and it went on to list his artistic achievements, including his first picture hung by the Royal Academy, 'A November Sun', back in 1910.

A house in Tannery Drift in Royston, which was once the studio of famous artist E H Whydale, is up for sale. Picture: Marshalls PropertiesA house in Tannery Drift in Royston, which was once the studio of famous artist E H Whydale, is up for sale. Picture: Marshalls Properties

In 1920 he was elected an associate member of the Royal Society of Painter-Etchers and Engravers.

Whydale also had a strong interest in theatrical costume, and Royston museum's holdings have been enriched by a substantial number of coloured etchings that he had himself collected.

His work varied from still life to portraits and landscapes, but was thought to have enjoyed painting horses the most.

Whydale often gave his work for free to his friends and family.

A house in Tannery Drift in Royston, which was once the studio of famous artist E H Whydale, is up for sale. Picture: Marshalls PropertiesA house in Tannery Drift in Royston, which was once the studio of famous artist E H Whydale, is up for sale. Picture: Marshalls Properties

The detatched house, where Whydale created some of his art, has four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and family room and a conservatory.

The property still retains some of the features from the 1920s period and has a landscaped garden including a well, as well as off-road parking.

The Tannery Drift home is on the market at £600,000 and Marshalls Estate Agents is holding an open house on Saturday between 10am and 11am.

To book your viewing slot, call 01763 247788.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 10, approached by men in van near Royston school

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men who told him to get in their van. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in serious condition after collision with car on A10

Police are investigating a crash in Harston. Picture: Archant

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston motorist posts ‘marked safe from the A505’ mock image online

Darran Cooke's image had the caption: ''Been to letchworth and back safe and sound...

Royston mum highlights Purple Poppy Appeal for animal victims of war

Fundraising dogs Rio and Toby at the Remembrance Sunday Parade. Picture: David Hatton

Most Read

Boy, 10, approached by men in van near Royston school

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men who told him to get in their van. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in serious condition after collision with car on A10

Police are investigating a crash in Harston. Picture: Archant

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston motorist posts ‘marked safe from the A505’ mock image online

Darran Cooke's image had the caption: ''Been to letchworth and back safe and sound...

Royston mum highlights Purple Poppy Appeal for animal victims of war

Fundraising dogs Rio and Toby at the Remembrance Sunday Parade. Picture: David Hatton

Latest from the Royston Crow

Former studio of a famous artist up for sale at £600k

E H Whydale was famous for his etchings, and become known around the world. Picture: Courtesy of Royston Museum

Royston mum highlights Purple Poppy Appeal for animal victims of war

Fundraising dogs Rio and Toby at the Remembrance Sunday Parade. Picture: David Hatton

Boy, 10, approached by men in van near Royston school

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men who told him to get in their van. Picture: Archant

Royston motorist posts ‘marked safe from the A505’ mock image online

Darran Cooke's image had the caption: ''Been to letchworth and back safe and sound...

More than 200 crimes reported in Hertfordshire’s churches, figures reveal

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists