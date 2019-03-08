Children take part in Easter trail in Royston

The sun shone on the centre of Royston on Saturday as the 16th annual Children’s Easter Chocolate Trail took place.

From 10am until 12.30pm, children hunted among the town centre shops seeking out the 12 retailers that had a chocolate rabbit on display.

Once all the rabbits had been spotted and recorded on an entry form, it was back to the market for posting into the prize draw.

A reward of a small chocolate egg awaited every child presenting a completed form.

An added bonus this year was that Royston Town Council gave away free cupcakes and Easter treats on their market stall.

In total, 12 runner-up prizes were drawn to win the chocolate rabbits, and one grand prize of a 1.2kg egg.

Town manager Geraint Burnell, who organised the event on behalf of Royston First, said: “The trail this year was exceptionally busy, no doubt in part due to the glorious weather we had.

“The four trails we do every year get more and more popular which can only be good for the town of Royston. Look out for the next trail which will take place in July!”

