Children take part in Easter trail in Royston

PUBLISHED: 12:18 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 23 April 2019

Lewy and Daisy Fortune on the trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Lewy and Daisy Fortune on the trail. Picture: Clive Porter

The sun shone on the centre of Royston on Saturday as the 16th annual Children’s Easter Chocolate Trail took place.

Town Crier Graham Pfaff heralding the start of the Royston Easter egg hunt.Picture: Clive PorterTown Crier Graham Pfaff heralding the start of the Royston Easter egg hunt.Picture: Clive Porter

From 10am until 12.30pm, children hunted among the town centre shops seeking out the 12 retailers that had a chocolate rabbit on display.

Once all the rabbits had been spotted and recorded on an entry form, it was back to the market for posting into the prize draw.

A reward of a small chocolate egg awaited every child presenting a completed form.

An added bonus this year was that Royston Town Council gave away free cupcakes and Easter treats on their market stall.

Oscar Rogerson and Odin Wagstaff took part in the Easter trail in Royston. Picture: Clive PorterOscar Rogerson and Odin Wagstaff took part in the Easter trail in Royston. Picture: Clive Porter

In total, 12 runner-up prizes were drawn to win the chocolate rabbits, and one grand prize of a 1.2kg egg.

Town manager Geraint Burnell, who organised the event on behalf of Royston First, said: “The trail this year was exceptionally busy, no doubt in part due to the glorious weather we had.

“The four trails we do every year get more and more popular which can only be good for the town of Royston. Look out for the next trail which will take place in July!”

Mia Kane all set to start the hunt in Royston. Picture: Clive PorterMia Kane all set to start the hunt in Royston. Picture: Clive Porter

Oserbea Korda Hewitt enjoying the day. Picture: Clive PorterOserbea Korda Hewitt enjoying the day. Picture: Clive Porter

Lucy Randall with the Easter bunny. Picture: Clive PorterLucy Randall with the Easter bunny. Picture: Clive Porter

Royston Easter trail winner Emmie Cobley. Picture: Clive PorterRoyston Easter trail winner Emmie Cobley. Picture: Clive Porter

Rowan Black taking part in the Easter trail in Royston. Picture: Clive PorterRowan Black taking part in the Easter trail in Royston. Picture: Clive Porter

The Easter Bunny was on hand to help at the event in Royston. Picture: Clive PorterThe Easter Bunny was on hand to help at the event in Royston. Picture: Clive Porter

