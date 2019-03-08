Advanced search

Easter trail returns to Royston

PUBLISHED: 15:27 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 18 April 2019

Last year's Easter trail in Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

The town’s 16th annual Children’s Easter Chocolate Trail will once again be providing free activities for all the family in Royston this weekend.

In a change from recent years, the egg-cellent event will be based in the market square.

A star prize of a 1.2kg chocolate Easter egg and 12 chocolate rabbits are up for grabs in the chocolate trail, where children are invited to find the rabbits in shop widows, record their location on an entry form and post it completed into the prize draw container to be found on stalls in the midst of the market.

There will also be other free children's activities such as colour-in masks, crowns and cards, Easter buddy egg making, jumping chicks and sheep creation.

There's also a rumour that they'll be free cakes available courtesy of the markets manager – but you'll have to go along to find out whether these will be for adults as well as children.

The free-to-enter event is taking place between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday in the town centre with the prize draw taking place in the market square at 12.30pm when Royston's town crier will draw the winners, who must be present in order to receive their prize.

