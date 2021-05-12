News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Amateur drama society takes online show to Welwyn Festival

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:43 PM May 12, 2021   
Royston's amateur drama society CADS is taking their online play to the Welwyn Festival

Royston's amateur drama society CADS is taking their online play to the Welwyn Festival - Credit: CADS

Royston-based Corvus Amateur Drama Society (CADS) is hoping its latest production will impress the judges at the Welwyn Festival next week.

The festival this year is a bit different from normal due to lockdown restrictions, as it will be entirely online with groups sending in filmed versions of their work.

CADS secretary Michael Young said: "We’ve really been missing the chance to perform during the pandemic and this seemed the ideal opportunity for us to do some proper acting.

"Local author Roy Maddox has written a couple of pantomimes for us in the past, and also adapted the one-act play Strangers on a Film, which we had hoped to enter into several festivals last year before these were cancelled.

"We managed to persuade him to create a piece specifically designed to be performed and recorded on Zoom, and we’re delighted with the result.”

You may also want to watch:

Roy's play, 'Seven Movies', consists of a series of online meetings taking place over several months. It tells the story of a group of neighbours who have formed a film club, where each month they will watch the same movie and get together online to discuss it. 

However, over the course of the play they start to learn more about each other than they were perhaps expecting, and more than some of them might be comfortable with. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bins sealed shut and rat cull halted on Therfield Heath
  2. 2 Missing teen found safe and well
  3. 3 'We are bursting with excitement to welcome community back into our pubs!'
  1. 4 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
  2. 5 Royston Town Council by-election: Meridian ward result
  3. 6 Richard Roberts set to become leader of Herts County Council
  4. 7 Party leaders respond to election result in North Herts
  5. 8 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
  6. 9 Letchworth triumph over Royston in inaugural match
  7. 10 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'

Michael, who directed and recorded the play as well as taking one of the roles, added: "We have some great actors, a couple of them new to CADS, and the script is very funny. 

"We've also got some brilliant incidental music, specifically composed for us by one of the cast, Sam Herbert, so we're hoping the adjudicator at Welwyn - and more importantly, the audience - will like it."

Seven Movies is being broadcast as part of the Welwyn Festival on Wednesday, May 19 at 7.30pm.

The festival starts on Monday, May 17 and lasts all week. Tickets cost £4 per evening, with two or three different groups being featured each night and an adjudication at the end of the evening’s show.

The full programme and details of how to book can be found on the Welwyn Drama Festival website at https://welwyndramafestival.com or via the CADS website at www.cadsroystron.org.uk

Royston News
Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Counting IWM Duxford

Local Elections 2021 | Updated

Results in for South Cambs District Council by-election

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Historian Lucy Worsley. Picture: National Trust

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

National Trust reveal theft of 'historic items' and damage to Wimpole Hall

Ben Hatton Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer

Let's go fly a kite as annual festival is set to return

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus