Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition

Young Thomas Dowle admires one of Ian Redman's miniature creations for small rooms. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Royston & District Model Railway Club's 33rd exhibition has taken place at Bassingbourn Village College, featuring more than 20 layouts.

Mike Burt, membership secretary for the Royston & District Model Engineers, with one of the club’s exhibits. Picture: Clive Porter Mike Burt, membership secretary for the Royston & District Model Engineers, with one of the club’s exhibits. Picture: Clive Porter

Crowds were treated to displays including tiny N gauge layouts, a Tudor railway, and several American-style layouts. There were also plenty of traders offering models and accessories, booksellers - with Bob Pearman making a welcoming return with a large stock of railway publications - and societies appealing for help to rebuild famous steam locomotives.

Club secretary Peter Schofield thanked all the visitors, enthusiasts, and stallholders for their hard work and support, and said that he "was very impressed with the large numbers of the younger generation that had attended the event this year".

Daniel and George Bonham with their HO scale fictional layout of a USA. Union Pacific railroad. Picture: Clive Porter Daniel and George Bonham with their HO scale fictional layout of a USA. Union Pacific railroad. Picture: Clive Porter

The club meets most Friday evenings at the Town House in Barley, and anyone interested in attending or joining the club should call 07810 562828 or 01223 440111.

William Collinge admires ‘Lydgate’, a “00” gauge Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway branch line from the 1960s. Picture: Clive Porter William Collinge admires ‘Lydgate’, a “00” gauge Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway branch line from the 1960s. Picture: Clive Porter

The time period of Andrew Jones' ‘O’ Gauge ‘Docklands’ is the late 1950s to early 60s during the steam to diesel transitionary period. It took Andrew, from the Luton Model Railway Club, 18 months to build. Picture: Clive Porter The time period of Andrew Jones' ‘O’ Gauge ‘Docklands’ is the late 1950s to early 60s during the steam to diesel transitionary period. It took Andrew, from the Luton Model Railway Club, 18 months to build. Picture: Clive Porter

Derek Reeve from the Sudbury club, with his mythical ‘Nonsuch’, an insight into a Tudor Railway. Everything, including the buildings locos and the mice, were all scratch built in two years. Picture: Clive Porter Derek Reeve from the Sudbury club, with his mythical ‘Nonsuch’, an insight into a Tudor Railway. Everything, including the buildings locos and the mice, were all scratch built in two years. Picture: Clive Porter

