Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition
PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 November 2019
Archant
Royston & District Model Railway Club's 33rd exhibition has taken place at Bassingbourn Village College, featuring more than 20 layouts.
Crowds were treated to displays including tiny N gauge layouts, a Tudor railway, and several American-style layouts. There were also plenty of traders offering models and accessories, booksellers - with Bob Pearman making a welcoming return with a large stock of railway publications - and societies appealing for help to rebuild famous steam locomotives.
Club secretary Peter Schofield thanked all the visitors, enthusiasts, and stallholders for their hard work and support, and said that he "was very impressed with the large numbers of the younger generation that had attended the event this year".
The club meets most Friday evenings at the Town House in Barley, and anyone interested in attending or joining the club should call 07810 562828 or 01223 440111.