M&S staff saddle up for Royston community transport fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 August 2019

M&S staff saddled up to raise money for Royston & District Community Transport. Picture: RDCT

A team of Royston's M&S Foodhall staff spent a day riding an exercise bike to raise money for the town's community transport scheme - which the store has made its chosen local charity for 2019.

The 'Bikeathon' was held in aid of Royston & District Community Transport outside the store entrance on July 20 - with the total amount raised standing at £397. it has now been announced.

The town's Wilmott's Gym loaned the exercise bike to M&S for the day, and volunteers and staff from RDCT helped with the collection.

Rebecca Sunderland from M&S said: "It was great that RDCT was able to support us in the fundraising, a real team effort from both M&S and RDCT."

RDCT's manager David Wherrell thanked everyone involved: "Six of our people, both staff and volunteers, gave up their time to help with this terrific event and we are extremely grateful to the M&S staff for arranging it all. We are always looking for more volunteer drivers and we hope more people will know about us as a result."

