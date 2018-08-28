Advanced search

Disco sets Royston hairdresser on right path for marathon for diabetes charity

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 February 2019

Amy Cooper (second left) organised a disco in Royston and will run the London Marathon to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Picture: Courtesy of Matt Bartle

Amy Cooper (second left) organised a disco in Royston and will run the London Marathon to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Picture: Courtesy of Matt Bartle

Archant

A Royston hairdresser hosted a family disco in aid of a Type 1 diabetes charity which is researching to find a cure.

Amy Cooper threw the disco to raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, a cause close to her and her partner Stuart, who was diagnosed with the condition when he was seven.

Amy, who plays of Royston Ladies Football Club and works for Henrick’s Hair, hosted the event at the town’s football club and raised £1,390 towards her £2,000 London Marathon fundraising target.

She told the Crow: “Stuart has been a sufferer for over 20 years, he was diagnosed at the age of seven, hence my chosen charity is Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, which supports both children and adults with diabetes.

“Me and Stuart recently bought our first house together in September last year and it’s been a big learning curve for me living with a diabetic, seeing him do regular blood tests and injections breaks my heart, but he copes with it extremely well.

“I’ve wanted to run the London Marathon ever since I’ve known what it is and I’m so glad I finally get to tick it off my bucket list this year.

“I’m supporting this charity to one day find a cure, not only for Stuart and close family friends who have suffered, but also for every single person this disease has touched.”

Helping out by offering to DJ the event was friend and client Matt Bartle and partner Madeleine Smith, who have both also had Type 1 diabetes for a number of years.

The couple were particularly keen for partygoers at the disco to get involved with song requests that included the word ‘sugar’.

Matt told the Crow: “I’ve had it for 25 years, and Madeleine has had it for 15 years.

“We both have pump therapy instead of injections – and yes, we are allowed sugar!

“This event hopefully creates an awareness of the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“Stuart, Madeleine and I were born with a faulty gene, allowing us to susceptable to all autoimmune diseases.

“I immediately wanted to DJ it and lots of fun was had by all ages.”

To sponsor Amy in her London Marathon challenge – which will see her run 26.2 miles on April 28 – go to JustGiving and search Amy Cooper JDRF.

