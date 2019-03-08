Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Education watchdog Ofsted has ordered action be taken at a Royston nursery, after an unannounced visit which came about when a parent made a complaint raising concerns about child supervision.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, claims her daughter told her an alleged incident happened at Royston Day Nursery - and she has since removed her from their care.

She told the Crow: "As much as I'm not happy with the event, my main issue is the fact that the children appeared to be unattended."

She sent an email on June 12 to Ofsted informing them of her child's claims, which triggered an unannounced visit to the nursery on June 19.

The Ofsted report released on June 21 stated that "we received additional information that raised concerns about child supervision, which suggested this provider was not meeting some of the requirements".

Ofsted served a welfare requirements notice to the nursery - a legal notice that requires the provider to take action within the timescale set out.

The action, needed by Monday, is to ensure that staffing arrangements meet the needs of all children and keep them safe, ensure that all children are adequately supervised at all times, and ensure that staff have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

The mother said: "My daughter has had to now change pre-school - which is obviously a massive thing for her considering this was her last eight or nine weeks with all of her friends. We've had to start from scratch.

"The new nursery has been so accommodating to me, and my daughter is so happy there now.

"I just want to see the kids safe, because I don't think they're safe. I think that we, as parents, put our trust in these care providers and we expect high levels of care - and we're not getting that."

Royston Day Nursery is run by the Davidson Roberts group. When the Crow asked the company for a response regarding the Ofsted visit, Jane Roberts, owner of Royston Day Nursery, said: "The outcome of this visit was for us to pay immediate attention to staff ratios, particularly in the hours of Urchins Out of School Club drop-off and pick-up time. As a result we decided to close the out of school club with immediate effect.

"We have been trying to employ additional good quality staff for several months now to help with Urchins staffing but, unfortunately, this has proven impossible to do. Now we have closed the club we are confident that we will have no further issue regarding this action."