Heaps of support for weight-loss dad insulted while exercising in Royston

A Royston dad embarking on a weight loss and fitness journey has spoken of his disbelief that a group of young women insulted him while he was out exercising – but says he has been overwhelmed by hundreds of messages of support from others in the town.

David Webb has lost more than nine stone.

David Webb was out in Royston on Tuesday last week completing his walk of more than five miles around the town and heath, while carrying a 2.5kg dumbbell when he heard “look at that lazy ugly fat man” come from a group, while he had earphones in.

The 41-year-old told the Crow: “I think they thought I couldn’t hear them. I was shocked. Half an hour later I had a load of comebacks I could have said but I couldn’t believe it.

“I’m lucky in the sense that things like that don’t affect me. When I was a baby I was burnt and I have a big scar down my chest so as a kid growing up I had a lot of things said to me anyway, but my mum said I was unique and one of kind and it’s this sort of thing that brings that to life. I’ve not got a bad bone in my body.”

“Besides, the joke is literally on them because a year and a bit ago I was 9½ stone heavier.” Examiner David weighed more than 33 stone in May last year before making the decision to get fit and healthy for his six-year old son.

“I am able to move a lot more now. I’ve lost at least seven inches off my waist. I had always been a big, thick-set guy, when I was younger I used to throw discus.

“My motivation was my son and that magical feeling when your boy kicks a ball back to you for the first time.

“I swim 3km every day at Royston Leisure Centre, and they’ve given me nutrition advice and been really supportive.

“I will swim 100km in 60 days in the pool for a good cause, when everything is back as normal.”

“The other day I ran a mile and a half and I never thought I would be able to. My best friend said if you do ‘Couch to 5k’ I will get you a proper medal – so now I say I’m just doing it for the medal.”

David posted about his experience on Facebook and the post has more than 1,000 reactions and 400 comments.

“I posted about my experience on Royston Reporting Page on Facebook because there was a positive to it, my glass is always half full and if it inspires one person then that would mean so much.

“There are so many people wanting to do something during this horrible time and my motto is ‘stay positive, work hard, make it happen!’.”