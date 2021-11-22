News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cycling club rides in memory of former member

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:53 AM November 22, 2021
Members of Royston Cycling Club went on a ride on Saturday in memory of former member John Meadows

Royston Cycling Club gathered for a special ride on Sunday in memory of former member John Meadows, who died at the age of 72.

John, who lived in the town for 42 years, was an extremely passionate cyclist and had been a member of the club since it first formed in 2013.

Fellow rider and club secretary James Murphy said: "John was extremely helpful and supportive of the club right from the start.

"At the club's initial meeting he gave the group much advice and ever since then he has been a great asset to the club.

"He will be remembered as a cyclist who always gave encouragement to other riders and was particularly supportive of new members."

The cyclists did a short ride to John's house before splitting into small groups, two of which went to Mill End Plants in Rushden which was one of John's favourite stops.

John also cycled with a group from Meldreth and used to be a member of Ashwell Cycling Club. He enjoyed going on vintage rides and was a campaigner for the A10 cycle path between Royston and Cambridge.

Donations are welcome for John's chosen charities: Mesothelioma UK and the Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, where he had recently been treated for cancer.

