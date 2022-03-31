Showing our support for the people of Ukraine

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Morden was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - Credit: Mike Smith

As the War in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues. So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

In Royston Chris Synowiec, who owns Cam Store warehouse and storage facility in Jarman Way, set up Royston Aid For Ukraine along with his daughter Alex, who is the warehouse's general manager.

Chris speaks fluent Polish, and was able to send lorries full of donations to the Polish border and liaise with the Polish Red Cross.

Meanwhile South Cambs MP Anthony Browne showed his support by going on a sponsored cycle ride from London to Cambridge to raise money for Ukrainian civilians.

In Barley, Sofia and Leonardo Mitrofan, who run The Chequers pub, organised two vans full of donated items which Leonardo and local taxi service owner Vasile Stanciu drove to the Romanian border.

Sofia, who is originally from Romania, grew up near the border and wanted to assist her friends who were already at the border helping refugees as they arrived.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian ribbon which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.