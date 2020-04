Gallery

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and key workers in Royston

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Royston Crow to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied Archant

The Royston Crow asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Adele, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Supplied Adele, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Supplied

This gallery includes carers and paramedics who live in Royston.

Audrey, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Audrey, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Chris Raeside, who works for the ambulance service in Royston. Picture: Supplied Chris Raeside, who works for the ambulance service in Royston. Picture: Supplied

Dana, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Dana, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Debbie, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Debbie, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Evei, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Evei, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Imigen, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Supplied Imigen, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Supplied

Jake Nash, who works at Orchard Manor in Meldreth. Picture: Supplied Jake Nash, who works at Orchard Manor in Meldreth. Picture: Supplied

Janet Robinson, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Janet Robinson, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Jenny, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Jenny, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Jill, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Jill, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Kirsty, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Kirsty, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Kurtis, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Kurtis, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Laraine Upton, who works as a community first responder for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Laraine Upton, who works as a community first responder for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Laura, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Laura, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Laura, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Laura, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Maria, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Maria, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Maz, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Maz, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Nadia, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Nadia, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Nicola, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Nicola, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan

Nigel Sutcliffe, who works for the ambulance service in Royston. Picture: Supplied Nigel Sutcliffe, who works for the ambulance service in Royston. Picture: Supplied

Nikki, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan Nikki, who works at Richard Cox House care home in Royston. Picture: Davina O'Flanagan