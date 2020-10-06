Knife-waving Bassingbourn boyfriend who threatened to kill partner sentenced

A 44-year-old man from Bassingbourn has been handed a suspended prison sentence and an “indefinite” restraining order, after he burnt his girlfriend with a cigarette lighter and threatened to kill her earlier this year.

Paul Davis, of Tower Close in Bassingbourn, first came to the attention of police when they were called to his property by a neighbour on May 22.

Both Davis and his partner admitted to arguing and Davis informed officers that he has grabbed his girlfriend and waved a knife in her direction.

The following day, Davis’ girlfriend called the police – telling officers that Davis had come into the bedroom, pinned her to the bed, spat in her face and threatened to kill her.

She said this was completely unprovoked and left her feeling “really scared”.

Police arrived at the house and subsequently arrested Davis.

When speaking to officers the woman also told them Davis was physically violent to her at least once a month.

She said in one instance Davis had pushed her over, causing her to hurt her arm and lose feeling in her hand.

After she complained of having no feeling in her hand for a week, Davis took a cigarette lighter and burned her hand with it to see “if she was telling the truth”. This left her with permanent scarring.

In police interview, Davis admitted he had anger management issues and had recently completed a 10-week course to address these.

He admitted picking up a knife during their argument on May 22 and said he had hoped to threaten and intimidate the woman by doing so. However, he denied any assault on May 23 but instead claimed they had a “verbal argument”.

Davis was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), making threats to kill and two counts of assault by beating.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at a previous hearing and was sentenced on Monday, October 5 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Davis was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, a 15-session rehabilitation activity requirement and a building better relationships programme.

He was also given a restraining order, to run indefinitely, preventing him from contacting the victim or going within 100m of her home.

DC Marcus Johnson, who investigated, said: “What the victim suffered in this case, at the hands of someone who claimed to love her, is nothing short of horrific.

“Everybody deserves to feel safe in their own home and no person should have to suffer this kind of abuse. I would like to applaud her bravery in coming forward and encourage anyone else suffering domestic abuse to do the same.

“Domestic abuse often hides behind closed doors, but I hope this case sends a clear message that we are here for victims and will do all we can to protect them.

“Tackling domestic abuse of all kinds and safeguarding victims is one of our main priorities and we will always give victims a voice, working night and day to bring perpetrators to justice.”