Advanced search

Breaking

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 15 September 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

Archant

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being involved in a collision with a car in Royston yesterday - police are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incidient.

The crash happened on Gower Way, at the junction with Leete Place, just after 6.20pm yesterday.

A black Vauxhall Insignia was in collision with a six-year-old girl, causing her to suffer serious injuries.

She was taken via air ambulance to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are being supported by officers.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man, remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

PC Christopher Thompson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a very upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the little girl and her family at this time.

"We are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the collision and have already spoken to a number of people

"However if you have not yet spoken to us but were there and witnessed what happened, saw the vehicle in the lead up to the collision or have any other information you think could prove useful, please get in touch."

You can email PC Thompson at christopher.thompson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat here or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Compliance.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.or.g

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Latest from the Royston Crow

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

Dig out your cutlass and eyepatch for Royston Pirate Day 2019

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

East and North Hertfordshire Trust want you to nominate your hospital heroes

Last year's winner Denny Coady. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Faced with ‘significant budget pressures’ Cambridgeshire County Council rolls out proposals for charging more for adult social care

Cllr Anna Bailey, chairwoman of the adults committee said: “Due to the significant budget pressures and the temporary nature of government funding for adult social care means we now have to make difficult decisions' Picture; CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists