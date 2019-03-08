Breaking

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition Archant

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being involved in a collision with a car in Royston yesterday - police are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incidient.

Emergency services are on scene at a road traffic collision in Gower Road, Royston. The air ambulance has also just landed. Local road closures are in place. #Royston @EastEnglandAmb @EEAST_EOCs pic.twitter.com/E2Q7yIu2WK — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) September 14, 2019

The crash happened on Gower Way, at the junction with Leete Place, just after 6.20pm yesterday.

A black Vauxhall Insignia was in collision with a six-year-old girl, causing her to suffer serious injuries.

She was taken via air ambulance to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are being supported by officers.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man, remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

PC Christopher Thompson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a very upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the little girl and her family at this time.

"We are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the collision and have already spoken to a number of people

"However if you have not yet spoken to us but were there and witnessed what happened, saw the vehicle in the lead up to the collision or have any other information you think could prove useful, please get in touch."

You can email PC Thompson at christopher.thompson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat here or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Compliance.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.or.g