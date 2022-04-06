Couple surprised by family for platinum wedding anniversary

May and George Hyslop from Royston had a party on Saturday to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary - Credit: Deborah Akers

A couple who have been married for 70 years were surprised on their wedding anniversary with a replica of their 1950s cake, a vintage car and more.

May and George Hyslop got married in 1952 - Credit: Supplied

May and George Hyslop live in Cherry Drive in Royston and got married on March 22, 1952.

To mark the occasion, their family organised an event at the British Queen in Meldreth on Saturday.

Around 50 guests attended - including three of May's bridesmaids who made a surprise visit all the way from New Zealand.

Their daughter Deborah said: "It was absolutely amazing. It was like arranging their wedding for them all over again.

"They were picked up in a Rolls Royce, and we had a beautiful sit-down meal in the marquee.

"They believe the secret of their marriage, was respect and equality. They believe life is not always how you make it, but how you take it.

"As children in the Second World War, they suffered the bombings in London and the disruptions of evacuations and loss. Following these experiences, they created a very happy and fun life for their family."