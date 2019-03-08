Advanced search

Royston couple mark 60 years of marriage with Letchworth care home party

PUBLISHED: 14:02 14 September 2019

Leonard and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard

Leonard and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard

Archant

A Royston couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a family party at a Letchworth care home.

Family gathered to Leonard and Joan's 60th wedding anniversaryn at the weekend. Picture: Alan MillardFamily gathered to Leonard and Joan's 60th wedding anniversaryn at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard

Leonard and Joan Knights married on September 5, 1959, at All Saints Church in Melbourn.

They lived at Ivy Farm in Royston where Leonard worked for nearly 50 years.

You may also want to watch:

The pair raised two daughters, Denise and Maxine, and have four grandchildren.

Leonard and Joan Knights celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alan MillardLeonard and Joan Knights celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alan Millard

Leonard and Maxine came to enjoy playing bowls at Royston Bowling Club and spent a lot of time travelling to many countries including Canada, where they would go to visit relatives.

Leonard suffered a spinal stroke three years ago which left him paralysed from the waist down.

He moved temporarily in July to St Catherine's nursing home in Letchworth.

They celebrated their diamond wedding with a small party at the home and also received a telegram from the Queen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston couple mark 60 years of marriage with Letchworth care home party

Leonard and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard

Sandon Fete celebrates 50 years since man landed on the moon

A rocket, built by Steve Wilson and painted by Ellie Cannon, marks the return of Sandon Fete - which this year is themed on 50 years since man landed on the moon. Picture: Gay Ayton

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

North Herts councillors vote unanimously to ban goldfish as prizes on council land

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

Why can’t investing be as transparent as knowing what’s in your burger?

Insist on honesty and transparency in your business deals, like successful burger chain Honest Burger. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists