Royston couple mark 60 years of marriage with Letchworth care home party

Leonard and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard Archant

A Royston couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a family party at a Letchworth care home.

Family gathered to Leonard and Joan's 60th wedding anniversaryn at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard Family gathered to Leonard and Joan's 60th wedding anniversaryn at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard

Leonard and Joan Knights married on September 5, 1959, at All Saints Church in Melbourn.

They lived at Ivy Farm in Royston where Leonard worked for nearly 50 years.

The pair raised two daughters, Denise and Maxine, and have four grandchildren.

Leonard and Joan Knights celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alan Millard Leonard and Joan Knights celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alan Millard

Leonard and Maxine came to enjoy playing bowls at Royston Bowling Club and spent a lot of time travelling to many countries including Canada, where they would go to visit relatives.

Leonard suffered a spinal stroke three years ago which left him paralysed from the waist down.

He moved temporarily in July to St Catherine's nursing home in Letchworth.

They celebrated their diamond wedding with a small party at the home and also received a telegram from the Queen.