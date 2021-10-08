Published: 2:20 PM October 8, 2021

North Herts Healthy Hub is taking part in a series of wellbeing talks in Royston over autumn and winter - Credit: North Herts Council

A series of free wellbeing talks and family activity sessions will be taking place in Royston, with sessions planned throughout the winter.

Topics and activities covered include improving your sleep, managing anxiety, winter crafts for young children and more. They aim to provide an opportunity to learn something new, improve mental health or enjoy a fun activity with children.

On Wednesday, October 20, North Herts Healthy Hub will host an autumn crafts session for pre-school children.

Next, on Wednesday, November 3, Mind in Mid Herts is hosting an informal talk with wellbeing professionals on managing anxiety for adults.

Richard Turpin, health and wellbeing coach at Meridian PCN, will hold a talk on improving physical wellbeing and being more active on Wednesday, November 17.

On Wednesday, December 1, Mind in Mid Herts will host an introduction to mindfulness for adults, and on Wednesday, December 15 the Royston branch of The Creation Station will host a range of winter-themed craft activities for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

More events are planned for 2022. On Wednesday, January 5 and 19, and on February 2, the Creative Chefs will be holding interactive 'Fun with Food' sessions for under-fives. The recipe for each of the three sessions will be different so families are welcome to book for as many of the sessions as they like.

Cllr Ruth Brown, North Herts Council's deputy executive for the environment, said: "We are very excited to launch this new series of free events in Royston.

"The range of topics and activities should be a welcome opportunity to learn tools to improve your health, have fun with your children and develop new skills.

"I hope local people will find these sessions useful and enjoyable over the upcoming months”

The sessions will all take place at Market Hill Rooms, Fish Hill, Royston and attendees are asked to arrive from 10am for a 10.15am start.

Talks will run for 45 to 60 minutes and craft sessions will run until around midday. Free refreshments will be available.

Numbers are limited so anyone who would like to attend is asked to book in advance by emailing healthyhub@north-herts.gov.uk or calling 01462474111.



