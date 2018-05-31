North East Herts and South Cambs MPs respond to open letter by save Royston hospital group

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen Frost Archant

MPs in our area have responded to the open letter written by Royston Hospital campaigners, urging for a successful conclusion to the saga to be found.

Royston Hospital in London Road.

Maggie Allen is a director of community interest company Royston Community Health and has been working to ensure that the hospital site in London Road is turned into a hub for health and social care in the town since beds were removed in 2012.

In the letter, she stated: "Royston Community Health has tried, for the last eight years, to work constructively with the NHS and local councils to achieve an integrated Health and Social Care Hub on the six-acre Royston Hospital site.

"Excellent plans were developed - at NHS expense, almost four years ago - for a relatively low-cost project which would, if implemented, have a significant beneficial impact on the health and wellbeing of the local communities in North Herts and South Cambs."

She went on to say that commitments made prior to December's General Election need to be honoured.

RCH's vision for the site would see the hospital become a hub including up to two GP group practices, a care home, a range of clinics, and space for community activities and community transport.

In response to RCH's letter, North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: "I have been working on this issue for some time, working closely with the Friends of Royston Hospital and other campaigners, including Maggie Allen.

"I have had several meetings with ministers, the health authorities and social services chiefs and several options have been in play.

"Progress has been slow partly because of divided responsibilities, but I hope that the recent establishment of Sustainability and Transformation Plans will help to draw the threads together.

"I am now setting up a meeting with the regional head for the NHS to try to improve momentum. I have discussed the situation with my neighbouring MP, Anthony Browne, and we will be working closely together on a solution."

South Cambs MP Mr Browne added: "I have discussed this Sir Oliver, who has been working on it for some time, and in whose constituency the hospital stands. I have also offered to meet them."