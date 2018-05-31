Advanced search

Updated

North East Herts and South Cambs MPs respond to open letter by save Royston hospital group

PUBLISHED: 06:54 15 January 2020

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen Frost

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen Frost

Archant

MPs in our area have responded to the open letter written by Royston Hospital campaigners, urging for a successful conclusion to the saga to be found.

Royston Hospital in London Road.Royston Hospital in London Road.

Maggie Allen is a director of community interest company Royston Community Health and has been working to ensure that the hospital site in London Road is turned into a hub for health and social care in the town since beds were removed in 2012.

In the letter, she stated: "Royston Community Health has tried, for the last eight years, to work constructively with the NHS and local councils to achieve an integrated Health and Social Care Hub on the six-acre Royston Hospital site.

"Excellent plans were developed - at NHS expense, almost four years ago - for a relatively low-cost project which would, if implemented, have a significant beneficial impact on the health and wellbeing of the local communities in North Herts and South Cambs."

She went on to say that commitments made prior to December's General Election need to be honoured.

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen FrostNorth East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen Frost

You may also want to watch:

RCH's vision for the site would see the hospital become a hub including up to two GP group practices, a care home, a range of clinics, and space for community activities and community transport.

In response to RCH's letter, North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: "I have been working on this issue for some time, working closely with the Friends of Royston Hospital and other campaigners, including Maggie Allen.

"I have had several meetings with ministers, the health authorities and social services chiefs and several options have been in play.

"Progress has been slow partly because of divided responsibilities, but I hope that the recent establishment of Sustainability and Transformation Plans will help to draw the threads together.

"I am now setting up a meeting with the regional head for the NHS to try to improve momentum. I have discussed the situation with my neighbouring MP, Anthony Browne, and we will be working closely together on a solution."

South Cambs MP Mr Browne added: "I have discussed this Sir Oliver, who has been working on it for some time, and in whose constituency the hospital stands. I have also offered to meet them."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Train delays on Great Northern route through Royston, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Royston Town 3-0 Chester City: Crows pull off another shock to march on in FA Trophy

Champagne celebrations for Royston Town after their FA Trophy win over Chester City. Picture: David Hatton

Could you volunteer at the Wimpole Estate?

Wimpole Hall need volunteers. Picture: Archant

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

Train delays on Great Northern route through Royston, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Royston Town 3-0 Chester City: Crows pull off another shock to march on in FA Trophy

Champagne celebrations for Royston Town after their FA Trophy win over Chester City. Picture: David Hatton

Could you volunteer at the Wimpole Estate?

Wimpole Hall need volunteers. Picture: Archant

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Royston Crow

North East Herts and South Cambs MPs respond to open letter by save Royston hospital group

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald/Stephen Frost

Double donations for North Herts hospice after ‘treecycling’ campaign

Garden House Hospice Care's annual 'Treecycling' campaign has now finished, raising £8,000. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Fewer North Herts pensioners receiving help to heat homes over winter

Fewer pensioners in North Hertfordshire are receiving financial help to keep them warm over winter than a decade ago, figures reveal. Picture: Shutterstock.

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

REVIEW: My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Helen George intrigues as the beautiful deceiver

Helen George in My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists