Community projects awarded funding in Royston

North Hertfordshire District Council’s Royston & District Committee awarded more than £2,000 in support of projects that will benefit the community in Royston at its meeting last week.

Royston Bowls Club received £1,000 towards the purchase of a machine to de-thatch the green in order to help reduce disease and improve the playing surface.

The club’s Steve Kilford said: “Royston Bowls Club would like to thank the council for awarding us a grant of £1,000, this will go some way towards the purchase of a de-thatching machine.”

Royston Historical Pageant was awarded a grant of £500 to assist with the costs of putting on a large historical event on Therfield Heath in July 2019.

The funding will be used to assist with publicity and advertising costs and to pay for re-enactment groups to attend.

Councillor Sarah Dingley, pageant co-ordinator, said: “Grateful thanks to the Royston Area Committee for the grant awarded to Royston Historical Pageant.

“It will help us to create a memorable event for the whole community.”

And finally, the Royston Choral Society was awarded a grant of £750 to assist with the costs of putting on a community concert. The funding will go towards the publicity and equipment hire for their performance of Bach’s St John Passion at Royston’s parish church on April 6, 2019.

The Royston Choral Society has been putting on concerts for the people of Royston since 1974 and the event is part of the society’s commitment to put on 4 concerts annually.

Huw Jenkins, Chairman of the Royston Choral Society said: “The Royston Choral Society has been a community unauditioned choir since 1974. We recently performed Britten’s War Requiem to high acclaim and will continue to rise to the challenges set by the musical director, Andrew O’Brien, with the performance of Bach’s St John Passion in the spring.

“We are most grateful for this grant from North Herts District Council as it will support the Royston Choral Society in its commitment to provide ‘Fine music made locally’.”

Councillor Tony Hunter, NHDC’s chairman of the Royston Committee, said: “We are pleased to be able support these projects in Royston. We look forward to seeing how the projects develop and progress in the future.”

The grants are subject to completion of the necessary formalities.