Advanced search

Conservators collaborate with community to care for Sun Hill Common

PUBLISHED: 16:17 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 17 September 2020

The Conservators of Therfield Heath are collaborating with the local community to look after Sun Hill Common, Picture: Don Shewan

The Conservators of Therfield Heath are collaborating with the local community to look after Sun Hill Common, Picture: Don Shewan

Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens have collaborated with the community to create a management plan for a part of Therfield Heath, which has now become affectionately known as Sun Hill Common.

The land at the top of Sun Hill and Briary Lane was subject to a public inquiry back in early 2018, which refused permission for the Conservators to deregister the section – the only part of the heath to come under Royston – and swap it with woodland.

Since then the new project has seen what is now Sun Hill Common given a new lease of life.

Clare Swarbrick was elected a conservator in February this year and appointed chairman in March.

She told the Crow: “The Conservators are delighted to engage with local residents to ensure this part of the heath is used by the whole community.

“This partnership aims to drive the informal recreation and conservation agenda through consultation.”

You may also want to watch:

The common land was declared an Asset of Community Value by North Herts District Council in 2019 after it was nominated by Royston Hills and Lanes Action Group.

Karen Pearson, who is spearheading community involvement at Sun Hill Common, said: “The 2020 plan is to re-instate the play space with regular cuts by the John O’Conner team who have agreed to support the local community as a gesture of goodwill Additionally, John O’Conner will maintain the conservation areas surrounding the play space with appropriate low frequency cutting.

“In future years the plan will seek to improve the value of the conservation areas, the woodland, car park and SSSI fringe and where appropriate seek grant funding for any costly initiatives.

“Ultimately, we hope the space will live up to its designation as an Asset of Community Value and will be renewed in 2024.

“We are really grateful for the support from John O’Conner and the Conservators and look forward to the next four years.”

Karen is inviting anyone who would like to support the initiative by helping look after Sun Hill Common, or who has any ideas – subject to the common land byelaws – for improving the area.

Anyone interested can get in touch at sunhillcommon@btinternet.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly man sustains injuries after Royston crash

An elderly man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision while crossing Kneesworth Street in Royston.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Royston photographer’s unique capture receives high praise from town

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

Royston land another home draw after six of the best against Newmarket Town

Spyros Mentis was among the scorers as Royston Town beat Newmarket Town in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Elderly man sustains injuries after Royston crash

An elderly man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision while crossing Kneesworth Street in Royston.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Royston photographer’s unique capture receives high praise from town

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

Royston land another home draw after six of the best against Newmarket Town

Spyros Mentis was among the scorers as Royston Town beat Newmarket Town in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Latest from the Royston Crow

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been struck by a train between Peterborough and Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Conservators collaborate with community to care for Sun Hill Common

The Conservators of Therfield Heath are collaborating with the local community to look after Sun Hill Common, Picture: Don Shewan

Stevenage and North East Herts MPs raise concerns over Local Plan

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald have voiced concerns over North Herts District Council's Local Plan. Picture: HM Goverment

Over 900 people ask Hertfordshire County Council to stop investing in fossil fuels

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Hearing corridors filled with students again has been a joy, says BVC principal

BVC principal Vickey Poulter. Picture: BVC