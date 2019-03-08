Advanced search

Two injured in Royston coach crash

PUBLISHED: 15:18 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 14 August 2019

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Two female passengers have been injured after a coach collided with a fence in Royston this morning.

Police were called just before 8.15am to reports of the crash in Icknield Walk.

A car had reportedly pulled out of a side road, causing the coach driver to swerve.

As a result, the coach collided with a fence and two women suffered injuries - which are thought not to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The car left the scene prior to police arrival and officers are now looking to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting ISR 140 of 14 August.

