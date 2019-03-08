Advanced search

Royston swimmers make a splash for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:01 25 August 2019

Royston Swimming Club has been raising money for charity. Picture: Royston Swimming Club

Royston Swimming Club has been raising money for charity. Picture: Royston Swimming Club

Archant

Young swimmers from Royston have been making a splash for a family support charity which serves the town and surrounding South Cambs villages.

Swimmers at Royston Swimming Club were sponsored by family and friends for the Home-Start Aquathon - and the total cash raised has now been announced as £400, split between the charity and the club.

The club's professional coaches work with swimmers of all abilities, ranging from entry level academy squads that develop fundamental skills, through to performance squads - which encompass mational medalists - and a masters squad.

A spokeswoman said: "Our aim is to help maximise the potential of every individual swimmer to make them the best that they can be, ready for competition at club, county, regional, national or international level. These high standards are achieved through the dedication and expertise of our coaching team, the help of our supporters and club's executive committee."

RSC swimmers will be given the oppurtunity to decide what to buy for the club with their funds raised.

