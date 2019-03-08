Royston parish church members thank community after fire

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson Archant

Over the last three months, members of St John the Baptist Parish Church under the leadership of their curate, Rev Theresa Musiwacho, have been working hard delivering more than 2,000 'thank you' cards to homes across Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This huge outreach program has been an outstanding success, with very positive responses being received from Royston residents when church members have explained to them how grateful they are for all their support since the fire last December and giving them information about current services in the Greneway School hall.

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

You may also want to watch:

A dedicated mobile phone with the number printed on the cards - 07565 197346 - has been made available by St Johns, asking people to phone that number if they have any prayer requests and to date they have already received quite a few calls asking for prayer on various issues.

The church is "so pleased" that this program has gone so well, and hope to continue with it for another few weeks.

It is also hoped that another similar outreach program can be put into action nearer the time that they move back into the repaired and re-furbished church, inviting people to come and visit it with service and community projects details on the card.

READ MORE: Royston church fire not caused by arson

READ MORE: Repair works set to begin on Royston church after devastating blaze