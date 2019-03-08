Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston parish church members thank community after fire

PUBLISHED: 11:48 10 May 2019

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson

Archant

Over the last three months, members of St John the Baptist Parish Church under the leadership of their curate, Rev Theresa Musiwacho, have been working hard delivering more than 2,000 'thank you' cards to homes across Royston.

This huge outreach program has been an outstanding success, with very positive responses being received from Royston residents when church members have explained to them how grateful they are for all their support since the fire last December and giving them information about current services in the Greneway School hall.

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

You may also want to watch:

A dedicated mobile phone with the number printed on the cards - 07565 197346 - has been made available by St Johns, asking people to phone that number if they have any prayer requests and to date they have already received quite a few calls asking for prayer on various issues.

The church is "so pleased" that this program has gone so well, and hope to continue with it for another few weeks.

It is also hoped that another similar outreach program can be put into action nearer the time that they move back into the repaired and re-furbished church, inviting people to come and visit it with service and community projects details on the card.

READ MORE: Royston church fire not caused by arson

READ MORE: Repair works set to begin on Royston church after devastating blaze

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build.

Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy ‘stabbed’ in Royston

Officers arrested four teenagers after an alleged stabbing in Royston. Picture: Archant

‘Royston May Fayre showed what a fantastic town we have’

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Road surfacing treatment to affect major roads in and near Hitchin, St Albans, Royston and Hatfield

The A600 Bedford Road in Ickelford.

Most Read

A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build.

Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy ‘stabbed’ in Royston

Officers arrested four teenagers after an alleged stabbing in Royston. Picture: Archant

‘Royston May Fayre showed what a fantastic town we have’

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Road surfacing treatment to affect major roads in and near Hitchin, St Albans, Royston and Hatfield

The A600 Bedford Road in Ickelford.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston parish church members thank community after fire

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson

‘Dream come true’ as Hertfordshire cheerleaders make international final

The successful team on their way back home. Picture: supplied

Road surfacing treatment to affect major roads in and near Hitchin, St Albans, Royston and Hatfield

The A600 Bedford Road in Ickelford.

Meldreth’s Topcliffe Mill to open for weekend celebrating history

Topcliffe Mill in Meldreth will be opening to visitors as part of National Mills Weekend. This picture shows the Peters family from Orwell outside the mill in about 1890. From left, John Read on the cart, Johnnie Rayner, Herbert Peters, George Peters, Ethel Peters, Maria Peters, maid Maud Flack, and Maria's sister Mrs Dunkin. Picture: Courtesy of Meldreth History Society

How to help out with university costs

Education and employment choices can have huge financial consequences for parents
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists