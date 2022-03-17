News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Gift Day to help fund work at Royston church after fire damage

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:47 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 3:06 PM March 17, 2022
The Royston church restoration is continuing - and from December the community is encouraged to tie

The Church of St John the Baptist is having one final fundraising push for improvements - Credit: Archant

A church in Royston which was severely damaged by a fire in December 2018 is having a fundraising push to make improvements following essential repairs.

The tower and roof of the Church of St John the Baptist in Melbourn Street was mostly destroyed in the fire, while smoke and water damaged most of the church's interior and its contents.

The repairs, which were carried out by specialist church restorers Bakers of Danbury, have taken over three years. During this time church work and worship has taken place at other venues around the town.

Evidence of the fire damage at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire insi

The Royston church was damaged in a fire in December 2018 - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Restorers had to overcome a lot of complex technical, architectural, engineering, regulatory and archaeological issues, as well as the challenges of the COVID pandemic. However the work is now set to hopefully be finished in the next few months.

While the repairs have been under way, the church council had a vision to make the restored building more suited to the needs of the 21st century, both for worship and for community use.

The church council is holding a Gift Day on Saturday, March 26, as a final fundraising push to raise money for improvements.

The pews, which were damaged beyond repair, will be replaced by moveable chairs, creating a large and flexible space. A new audio-visual system for music, photos, graphics and film will be installed, along with a new organ and modern lighting.

Most Read

  1. 1 Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll
  2. 2 Green light for major new Cambridge Children's Hospital
  3. 3 Warehouse owners deliver lorryloads of donations to Ukrainian border
  1. 4 Electric Woodlands expands to two-day camping festival in North Hertfordshire woods
  2. 5 School raising funds for secure storage following laptop thefts
  3. 6 Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK
  4. 7 Welcome return of Thriplow Daffodil Weekend
  5. 8 Advice after catalytic converter thefts in Royston
  6. 9 Can you support fundraising ball to help dying patients in Lister Hospital?
  7. 10 Major railway disruption planned throughout Hertfordshire this Easter

A new boiler will serve an underfloor heating system, the kitchen and toilets have been redesigned, and better disabled access will be provided.

The community will once again be able to use the church for worship and for life events such as christenings, weddings and funerals. There will also be a large warm space available for local groups to use, which will have catering facilities and be equipped with the latest technology.

New funding has to be raised for these improvements, and much has been given already thanks to the generosity of Royston's people, businesses and voluntary organisations, as well as through the church's 'sponsor a chair' scheme.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the Gift Day is invited to come to the church between 10am and 3pm to chat to church officials about the plans and support the appeal.

Royston News

Don't Miss

File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Former Royston Crow secretary Norma King, pictured here in 1983, has died at the age of 84

Obituary

Family pays tribute to former Crow employee Norma King

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Rush-hour traffic on the A10 at Milton, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Porto's book The Chronic Entrepreneur will be released later this month

Entrepreneur to publish book on managing chronic illness

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon