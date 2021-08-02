Published: 11:05 AM August 2, 2021

Royston Evangelical Church pastor Jonathan Scott thanked Redrow for their donation to the foodbank - Credit: WPR

The foodbank at Royston Evangelical Church received part of a £1,350 donation to help families experiencing financial difficulties.

Housebuilder Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building homes at Hedera Gardens on Baldock Road, donated the money to foodbanks across the region.

Jonathan Scott, pastor at Royston Evangelical Church, said: "This year has been difficult for many families in our community.

"We are very glad to have been able to support local people with emergency food packages during these continuing challenging times and we’d like to thank Redrow South Midlands for its kind donation.”

Redrow has also launched an annual community fund where groups can apply for funding for their projects.

Sales director Suzanne Irons said: "As members of the Royston community, we are keen to support the local people, especially during this difficult time where food banks have seen a huge surge in demand."