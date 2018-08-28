Royston church fire: Tesco Extra donate to Tots in Church group

Tesco Extra in Royston has donated �500 worth of gift vouchers to St John's the Baptist Church following a devastating fire last week. Picture: Tesco Extra Royston Archant

Tesco Extra in Royston have donated £500 of store gift vouchers to St John the Baptist Church after a devastating fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cards have been given to the church to replace some of the toys and baby equipment which was used by the Tots in Church group.

Rev Heidi Huntley, family missioner Becca Wilson and group member Jenny Burchell visited the store and were able to choose a variety of toys, baby changing mats, cups and more to enable the toddler group to continue to run.

A festive Tots in Church session will go ahead today as a result, from 9.30am to 11am at the Sports Pavilion in Meridian School.

Since the devastating fire – which happened during the early hours of Sunday, December 9 – a fundraising page has been set up to go towards the cost of restoring it.

Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

To make a donation to the official fundraising page go to mydonate.bt.com and search ‘Royston Parish Church, Herts’ in the charity field.