Police appeal for witnesses following Royston church fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Gemma Rose Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a suspected arson at St John the Baptist Church in Royston during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called by the fire service shortly after 3.45am today, responding to reports of a fire at St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street.

Investigations are now being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Dt Insp Jason Keane said: “Understandably, this incident has caused a great deal of upset in the local community.

“Our investigations are continuing alongside our colleagues at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, but we are treating the incident as suspicious.

“I am appealing for anyone with information about the fire, or events leading up to it, to please come forward.

“Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area or around the church itself? Any information could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 143 of December 9. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.