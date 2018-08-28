Royston church fire treated as arson
PUBLISHED: 11:29 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 December 2018
Archant
A fire which broke out at Royston’s St John the Baptist Church is being treated as arson.
Police are investigating after being called to the scene of the fire which broke out at around 3.30am today.
Six appliances and an aerial ladder platform were sent to tackle the fire.
Road closures are in place for Melbourn Road and the High Street, and police have advised residents to avoid the area.