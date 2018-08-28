Breaking News

Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones Archant

A large fire at a St John the Baptist Church in Royston broke out during the early hours of this morning.

Six appliances from the Herts Fire and Rescue team were sent to tackle the blaze, and police were also called to the scene.

Melbourn Road and the High Street have been closed by officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 3.47am today by the fire service to reports of a fire at St John The Baptist Church in Melbourn Road, Royston.

“Police are assisting with road closures, including the High Street, while firefighters deal with the incident.

“Emergency services are expected to be at the scene for many hours and we’re advising people to avoid the area.“