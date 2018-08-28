Advanced search

Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 09 December 2018

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

A large fire at a St John the Baptist Church in Royston broke out during the early hours of this morning.

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston: Gemma Rose

Six appliances from the Herts Fire and Rescue team were sent to tackle the blaze, and police were also called to the scene.

Melbourn Road and the High Street have been closed by officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 3.47am today by the fire service to reports of a fire at St John The Baptist Church in Melbourn Road, Royston.

“Police are assisting with road closures, including the High Street, while firefighters deal with the incident.

“Emergency services are expected to be at the scene for many hours and we’re advising people to avoid the area.“

Updated Police appeal for witnesses following Royston church fire

14:33 Georgia Barrow
Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Gemma Rose

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a suspected arson at St John the Baptist Church in Royston during the early hours of this morning.

A cappella group set for Christmas performances

12:01 Bianca Wild
Phoenix Chorus, who have competed in St Louis, will be performing at Wimpole Hall on December 16. Picture Phoenix Chorus.

An a cappella group with members from Royston and South Cambs are ready to round off their hugely successful year with some Christmas performances.

Updated Royston church fire treated as arson

11:29 Georgia Barrow
A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

A fire which broke out at Royston’s St John the Baptist Church is being treated as arson.

Breaking News Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

10:00 Georgia Barrow
A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

A large fire at a St John the Baptist Church in Royston broke out during the early hours of this morning.

